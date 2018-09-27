Marana Cares Mobile providing meals to kids during upcoming fall break

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Marana Cares Mobile will once again be providing free meals for children during the upcoming fall break - from Oct. 8 to 12.
Delicious and nutritious meals are served in an air-conditioned/heated mobile facility (a brightly painted, re-purposed school bus), with both inside and outside serving areas. The bus is also handicap accessible, the refurbished mobile unit offers a fun dining experience, with Wi-fi, Chromebooks, and literacy encouragement for children.
Marana Unified School District began serving meals from the converted bus during winter break in 2015, after a two year creative process. On any given summer day or during a school break, it is common for community members to see children gathered at Marana Cares Mobile for a tasty meal so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn.
So far Marana Cares Mobile has served 6822 meals.
Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following times and locations from Monday, Oct. 8 to Friday, Oct. 12:
- 11 a.m. to noon at Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District).
"Marana Cares Mobile allows us to give more back to our community by doing what is the very best for children," said Dr. Doug Wilson, Marana district superintendent. "Nutrition is critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful. This service allows us to meet those needs during times when students are not at school so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn."
Marana Cares Mobile is made possible through private donation, corporate sponsorship, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program (Summer months only).
To learn more about donations/sponsorship, please contact 520-682-4756. http://www.maranausd.org/mcm
