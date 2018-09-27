Northwest-side road project inches toward completion

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County says the Cortaro Farms Road widening project is nearing completion.
The project aimed at widening the two-mile stretch between Camino de Oeste and Thornydale Road started one year ago this week.
County leaders say much of the heavy lifting, such as adding extra lanes, is done.
Crews are also working on sound-blocking walls, lighting and drainage.
People living in the neighborhoods along the construction project say they can’t wait for the project to be over. Some say it’s been a smooth ride, while others say they avoid the project altogether.
“I haven’t noticed anything and I’m out three and four times a day because this is one of the main roads,” Barbara Drogosc said.
“It’s just kind of irritating sometimes, you know. You want to use the road and the traffic in the evening time is just kind of irritating,” Henry Turner said.
Regardless, folks in the area say the improvements are much needed.
The county hopes to wrap up in mid to late December ahead of schedule if weather permits.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.