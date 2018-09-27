PCSD asking for public’s help in art theft

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a theft at Wilde Meyer Gallery that took place in July.
According to a PCSD news release, the incident began on Wednesday, July 18 when deputies responded to the Wilde Meyer Gallery at 2890 East Skyline Drive to the report of a theft. When they arrived they learned that a person driving by the gallery had returned a short time later and backed into a parking spot, got out of the vehicle and grabbed a statue and loaded it into the back of the vehicle. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.
The suspect is a white male or female, muscular with short brown hair, last seen wearing a black-colored dress and black tennis shoes; driving a single cab green or gray 90s model Dodge Dakota truck with a white stripe down the side.
The statue the person took is described as a metal rust colored cactus with yellow painted flowers, with a value of $3,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.