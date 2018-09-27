PREVIEW: Patients died when Big Pharma failed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Food and Drug Administration knew for years that rogue doctors were wrongly prescribing the most potent opioids on the market by subverting the agency’s oversight program.
Yet the FDA accepted the word of pharmaceutical companies administering the program that they were properly policing the doctors. But they weren’t, and patients died.
Nearly 5,000 documents, obtained by InvestigateTV through a Freedom of Information Act request to the FDA, paint a picture of lax oversight and missed opportunities to clamp down on the fentanyl prescription abuses.
Watch KOLD Investigates’ full report at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.
