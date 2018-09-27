Sierra Vista boy attacked by dogs

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the area of Oriole Drive and El Camino Real on Wednesday night for the report of a dog attack.
When they arrived they found several dogs attacking a 9-year-old boy. According to a SVPD FB post the boy has been transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and is stable.
Officers had to use their firearms to help get the dogs away from the boy, killing several of the animals during the incident.
Additional information will be released on Thursday, according to SVPD.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.