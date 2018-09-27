Southern Arizona nonprofits receive $85,000 from Cox Charities

Youth on Their Own, a dropout prevention agency, strives to eliminate these barriers to education and empower Arizona’s homeless youth to stay in school. For over 30 years, the organization has supported the high school graduation of this unique demographic by providing financial assistance, basic human needs, and one-on-one guidance. With the help of supporters nationwide, the nonprofit has empowered over 16,000 homeless youth to remain in school and pursue opportunities for self-sufficiency. The funds from Cox Charities will be used to support their stipend program, where homeless students can earn monthly stipends of up to $140 during the school year by making A’s, B’s, and C’s in all their classes as well as steady school attendance.