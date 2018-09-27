4th and 5th accusations of Kavanaugh misconduct revealed in Senate transcripts

(RNN) – A fourth and fifth accusation has been made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, one by a woman from Colorado and the other by a man in Rhode Island on behalf of a “close acquaintance.”
Both accusations were anonymous, and raised in a call on Tuesday with GOP Senate investigators. Kavanaugh denied both in unequivocal terms.
The fourth was made by a woman who reportedly said Kavanaugh “aggressively and sexually” pushed a woman against a wall while leaving a bar in 1998.
The anonymous woman sent a letter to Sen. Cory Gardner, R-CO, alleging the assault.
The allegation centers around a woman Kavanaugh “socialized with in the Washington, D.C., area,” and occurred while he was drunk and leaving a bar with a group.
The woman, who said in the letter both she and her daughter were in the group, said “they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually."
The letter did not name the victim of the alleged assault.
When asked if the events occurred, Kavanaugh answered: “No, and we’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”
The fifth accusation came from a Rhode Island man who said a close acquaintance “was sexually assaulted by two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark" in August 1985.
Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s high school friend, has written extensively about his drunken escapades early in life.
The man, who contacted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, relayed the accusation that the assault “took place on a 36-foot maroon and white boat in the harbor at Newport, Rhode Island, after the three had met at a local bar.”
The man said he and another person “located the boat the victim had described and physically confronted the two men, leaving them with significant injuries.”
That man “recently realized that one of the men was Brett Kavanaugh when he saw Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook photo on television over the weekend” and reported it to Whitehouse’s office.
Kavanaugh denied it, saying he was not in Newport nor has ever he been on a boat in Newport with Judge.
“This is just completely made up, or at least not me. I don’t know what they’re referring to," Kavanaugh said, according to the transcript.
