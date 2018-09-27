UPDATE: Mesa man who escaped house arrest has been caught

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A convicted murder who escaped house arrest in Mesa has been found and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.
45-year-old Naomis Winfrey was taken back into custody on Wednesday while leaving an apartment building in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Winfrey cut off his ankle monitor and left his home in Mesa on Monday afternoon.
The monitor was later found in a storm drain.
Winfrey was convicted back in 1993 of first degree murder, burglary and theft.
