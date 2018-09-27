WATCH: Kavanaugh hearing in DC set for 7 a.m.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford beginning at 7 a.m.
Kavanaugh and Ford will testify separately about her allegation of sexual assault in the early 1980s.
Ford alleges Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party when he was 17 and covered her mouth while trying to remove her clothing.
Kavanaugh, 53, has denied the allegation.
The hearing takes place as two other women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Neither one is scheduled to appear before the committee.
It also takes place after news broke that two anonymous people contacted Senate offices with more misconduct accusations against him.
