TUCSON, AZ - Arizona defeated Utah by a score of 2-1 Thursday night in an NCAA Women’s Soccer match in Tucson.
The first goal of the night came from the Utes in the 48th minute, with a hard strike from the six-yard box.
Minutes later, Jill Aguilera responded with a volley that tied the game up 1-1.
The score remained knotted until Aguilera fired a shot from outside the 18 to earn the Cats their victory, and her fourth goal of the season.
The Cats will take the field again this Sunday at noon to face the Colorado Buffaloes at Mulcahy Stadium. The match will be broadcasted on Pac-12 Networks.
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.