1998, the best ever: Game #5

The Wildcats rallied late on an iconic play to move to 5-0

The white helmets were one of the best college football teams in the country 20 years ago.
By David Kelly | September 28, 2018 at 12:13 AM MST - Updated September 28 at 12:14 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s the 20th anniversary of the greatest football team in Arizona Wildcats history.

1998.

The year the Cats went 12-1.

As UA prepares for Game #5 of the 2018 season against USC, we remember Game #5 of 1998, a contest with the Washington Huskies that produced one of the greatest plays in program history.

With Arizona trailing 28-24 and just 12 seconds left to play, quarterback Ortege Jenkins took a shot gun snap from center dropped back, but then decided to race up the middle for the end zone.

What happened next is simply known as The Leap by the Lake.

