Border Patrol agent arrested on weapons charge

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A former Border Patrol agent from Vail has been accused of weapons charges.
Federal prosecutors said Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 24, and a co-defendant paid a third person to buy firearms for other people.
Monreal-Rodriguez and the co-defendant allegedly instructed the buyer to lie to the dealers about who the firearms were for.
When buying a firearm from a dealer, you have to fill out a Firearms Transaction Record.
Part of the form includes the question "Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form."
If you answer no, the dealer cannot sell you the weapon. If you answer yes but are lying, you can face serious consequences. The punishment is up to five years and prison and a $5,000 fine.
It is illegal to buy a firearm with the intention of selling it to someone else. It is legal though to buy a firearm and give it to someone else as a gift, as long as they can legally own the weapon.
Monreal-Rodriguez had worked for Border Patrol for 10 years, but resigned after his arrest Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.