Border Patrol agents arrest convicted kidnapper

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25 near Interstate 8 in Casa Grande after he re-entered the U.S. illegally.
It was during processing, agents learned 40-year-old Jorge Aviles-Uraias was convicted of kidnapping in 2007 in Maricopa County, and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Aviles will remain in federal custody to face charges for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
