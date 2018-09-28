CBP: Man attempted to smuggle meth, heroin, fentanyl into US

Officers referred a 36-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Ford truck as he applied to re-enter the United States from Mexico Thursday afternoon. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of almost 18 pounds of meth within the dashboard, with an estimated value of more than $53,000. They also seized a near 2.5 pound package of heroin, worth more than $65,000 and and quarter pound of suspected fentanyl worth more than $11,000.