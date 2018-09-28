CBP: Man attempted to smuggle meth, heroin, fentanyl into US

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville on Thursday arrested a Mexican man after seizing a combination of methamphetamine, heroin and suspected fentanyl.
Officers referred a 36-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Ford truck as he applied to re-enter the United States from Mexico Thursday afternoon. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of almost 18 pounds of meth within the dashboard, with an estimated value of more than $53,000. They also seized a near 2.5 pound package of heroin, worth more than $65,000 and and quarter pound of suspected fentanyl worth more than $11,000.
Officers arrested the subject and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
