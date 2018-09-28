Forest Service is hiring for temporary positions for 2019 field season

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for temporary positions for spring and summer jobs in New Mexico, Arizona and Oklahoma, from Oct. 1 - 15.
Those interested in learning more about opportunities in the Southwestern Region, can check out the Centralized Temporary Hiring Outreach page.
To apply, please visit www.USAJOBS.gov and create a profile.
Multiple positions are available and will be filled at various locations within the Southwestern Region’s 11 national forests and three national grasslands. We will hire for positions in Administrative Support, Archeology, Botany, Engineering, Fire, Range, Recreation, Timber and Wildlife.
To learn more about national forests and national grasslands in the agency’s Southwestern Region, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/r3.
