The Nature Conservancy increasing fees at two southeast AZ preserves

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In an effort to safeguard diverse places, increase land and water conservation and keep up with environmental challenges, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is increasing entrance fees at two southeastern Arizona Preserves.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 4, visitors will pay an additional $2 at Ramsey Canyon Preserve – where canyon walls create a cool environment for hummingbirds, black bears and Chiricahua leopard frogs – and Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve – home to one of Arizona’s few permanently flowing streams, endangered fish, butterflies and birds.
The fee increase is part of a long-term strategic plan to continue to protect and conserve these preserves and do the necessary conservation work benefitting the preserves, people and nature.
Money from the fees will stay local for conservation efforts and priorities at the preserves. The funds collected with continue to support our conservation work on-the-ground ranging from research to habitat and water protection, wildlife study, education and more.
- General Public (non-TNC members) $8
- TNC members and Cochise and Santa Cruz County residents $5
- Children under 13 FREE
The last increase was in 2013, when TNC raised the entry fee by $1.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.