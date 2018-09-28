Old Tucson prepares for 28th year of Nightfall

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Old Tucson is celebrating the 28th year of Nightfall as the Halloween-themed event kicks off Friday, Sept. 28.
Staff and artists have spent the past several months getting ready for the season which attracts thousands of people across southern Arizona.
This year, the park features two new attractions: Trick or Treasure and Nightmare Infirmary.
The pirate-themed Trick or Treasure is geared toward children. Park representatives say they wanted to create something that was scary but appropriate for younger children.
The art department at Old Tucson spent the week before opening day putting the last-minute touches on creations for the new season. The team tries to make each year unique and memorable.
Kirk Blondeaux, the park’s facilities manager, said brainstorming happens year-round with crews bringing the ideas to life in spring.
"Meetings are right after Nightfall ends. We get groups of managers together to come up with ideas, but the actual physical labor goes about April to opening day,” he said.
As artists work and actors rehearse, Blondeaux says a lot goes on behind the scenes to keep attendees safe.
He says workers make sure areas like bleachers are maintained and the property is secured. Park officials say last year they broke attendance records and hope to do that again.
Blondeaux says with thousands expected, security will be in full force.
"At each one of the walk-throughs we’ll have security posted at the gate, at the entrance and at the exit in some cases,” he said. "Then we have a team that just walks through the park, and then we also have the officers with South Tucson police that walk in the park as well.”
This year the park also partnered with Lyft, offering a discount for people who use the ride-share service.
Nightfall runs until Oct. 31.
