OVERTIME: Week 7 high school football schedule

OVERTIME: Week 7 high school football schedule
By Tucson News Now | September 27, 2018 at 6:19 PM MST - Updated September 27 at 6:19 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Week 7 features 15 high school football games in the Tucson area, including several high-profile match-ups.

There is none bigger than the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Division 5A Southern Conference match-up between Buena (3-2) and Marana (4-1).

[ Get live score updates during the games HERE! ]

The Buena Colts is looking to get back to its winning ways after losing 43-42 to Apollo last week. The Marana Broncos also lost law week, falling 33-14 to Williams Field.

Results from Game 7 will be posted below while the 2018 schedule and results are HERE.

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 28

Palo Verde at Amphi

Tombstone at Benson

Willcox at Bisbee

Buena at Marana

Catalina Foothills at Canyon Del Oro

Sabino High at Catalina

Mountain View at Cholla

Sunnyside at Cienega

Rincon/University at Desert View

Douglas at Pueblo

Flowing Wells at Empire

Nogales at Ironwood Ridge

Pusch Ridge at Tanque Verde

Rio Rico at Walden Grove

Safford Bulldogs at Sahuarita

Sahuaro at Salpointe Catholic

Tonopah Valley High at Santa Rita

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.