OVERTIME: Week 7 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Week 7 features 15 high school football games in the Tucson area, including several high-profile match-ups.
There is none bigger than the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Division 5A Southern Conference match-up between Buena (3-2) and Marana (4-1).
The Buena Colts is looking to get back to its winning ways after losing 43-42 to Apollo last week. The Marana Broncos also lost law week, falling 33-14 to Williams Field.
Results from Game 7 will be posted below while the 2018 schedule and results are HERE.
Friday, Sept. 28
Palo Verde at Amphi
Tombstone at Benson
Willcox at Bisbee
Buena at Marana
Catalina Foothills at Canyon Del Oro
Sabino High at Catalina
Mountain View at Cholla
Sunnyside at Cienega
Rincon/University at Desert View
Douglas at Pueblo
Flowing Wells at Empire
Nogales at Ironwood Ridge
Pusch Ridge at Tanque Verde
Rio Rico at Walden Grove
Safford Bulldogs at Sahuarita
Sahuaro at Salpointe Catholic
Tonopah Valley High at Santa Rita
