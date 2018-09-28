UPDATE: Fire at pest control company causes HAZMAT situation on west side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation on the west side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
Northwest Fire said it happened at a pest control company on Shamrock Place, near Ruthrauff Road.
Capt. Brian Keeley, spokesman for Northwest Fire, said a chemical stored outside ignited and began releasing gas into the air.
As of 5 p.m., several businesses in the area were evacuated.
Keeley said they do not know what chemical they are dealing with and cannot use water to put out the fire.
Shamrock Place was closed to traffic but Ruthrauff was not affected.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.