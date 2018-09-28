Rosa will bring big changes to southern AZ early next week!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The monsoon officially ends Sunday, Sept. 30, but that doesn’t mean the Tucson area is done with rain.
Hurricane Rosa is expected to bring rain to southern Arizona Sunday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in a First Alert Action Day for both Monday and Tuesday. A flash flood watch has also been issued for those days for the central and western portions of Pima county and all of Pinal county.
Rosa has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane, but it is expected to weaken back into a tropical storm before landfall somewhere along the Baja California coast.
Don’t forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows near 70.
TOMORROW: Highs in the upper 90s under mainly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of a storm.
MONDAY: 50 percent chance of showers and storms. Otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: 70 percent chance of rain through the day. Highs in the mid 80s under mainly cloudy skies.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the mid 80s. 20 percent chance for rain.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. 10 percent chance for a storm.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.