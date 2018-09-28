Sexual Assault calls for help skyrocket in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Calls to the Southern Arizona Center for Sexual Assault hotline have doubled in just the past four days.
Driving the increase is the interest in the United States Senate Judiciary hearings involving Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Dr. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when she was 15 years old and he was 17 years old.
Kavanaugh has been nominated to fill a vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.
According to SACASA, the increase is not due to an increase in women reporting new sexual assault cases, but women who are calling about assaults which may have happened years ago and were never reported.
Many of those women are calling because the trauma they felt at the time of the attack never goes away and is being felt anew.
“They are feeling a lot of the emotions and memories of the experience is coming back up,” said Kristine Hall, a director at Codac Behavioral Health. “And that trauma resurfaces.”
It’s a trauma that doesn’t go away but many live with it rather than confront it.
“I think for survivors, there can be a lot of fear in reporting sexual assault,” said Hall. “There’s a lot of uncertainty.”
According to the SACASA website, one in four girls is sexually assaulted by the time she’s 18.
Most go unreported because of the stigma attached to sexual assault.
Reports show women are often not believed, but SACASA says “we believe everyone who calls and we want them know that they are heard, they are not alone and there is support for them.”
That support has increased in the 36 years since Dr. Blasey Ford was attacked and did not report it.
But attitudes have not changed in many cases.
“I wish that every person who was raped, who was harassed, who was groped, assaulted, felt like they could trust our society to share this information,” Hall said.
