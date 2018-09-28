5th Annual Anti-graffiti poster contest begins Oct. 1

September 27, 2018 at 9:10 PM MST - Updated September 27 at 9:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County’s Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) Program invites young artists to submit artwork that conveys an effective anti-graffiti message to use on posters for distribution at public libraries, schools and community events across Pima County.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

TAAG is conducting the art contest for young people ages 9 to 18 to help educate the community about the negative impact of graffiti.

There are a few guidelines for artists who want to enter:

  • Only one piece of art work can be submitted per person.
  • Artwork can be realistic or abstract and must be suitable for all audiences and contain no obscenities or profanity.
  • Submitted art work will not be returned.
  • The submitted art work will be judged on its creativity, originality, visual impact and communication of the effect graffiti has on the community.

A four-member committee of Pima County staff will review all entries and select one finalist from each of five age groups:

  1. 9-10 
  2. 11-12 
  3. 13-14
  4. 15-16 
  5. 17-18

A three-member panel of community leaders will select the winner from the five finalists. In the event a finalist cannot be selected from each age group, five finalists will be selected from all entries received.

The winning design will be awarded a prize worth up to $100 and will be featured on TAAG posters. Additionally, a prize worth up to $25 will be awarded to each of the four runners-up.

For more information and contest rules, please go to www.pima.gov/graffiti or contact Vanessa Schmidt at (520)724-6576 or Vanessa.Schmidt2@pima.gov.

