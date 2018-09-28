Trend continues as BP agents arrest 264 illegal immigrants in 24 hours

LUKEVILLE, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near the Lukeville Port of Entry, 148 miles southwest of Tucson, encountered two large groups totaling 264 adults and children within the last two days.
BP agents encountered the first group of 164 people on Tuesday afternoon and the second group of 100 people on Wednesday in the same general location where the first group was found.
Both groups consisted of family units and unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, ranging in age from 11 months to 59 years.
Agents transported the groups, found to be in good health, to the Ajo Border Patrol Station to be processed for immigration violations.
In the last three months agents have arrested over 1,200 people, in similar group sizes, within the same general vicinity.
Illicit transnational criminal organizations exploit the vulnerability of foreign nationals with false promises of legal status and encourage dangerous border crossings, placing lives at risk.
The Border Patrol’s mission is to protect U.S. borders between official ports of entry but agents are equally concerned with the safety of anyone they encounter. Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials continue to publicize warnings about the dangers of entering the U.S. illegally.
