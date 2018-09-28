Trooper saves overdose victim with nasal spray

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A man likely overdosing on opioids was saved by a fast-acting state trooper in Nevada, and it was caught on the officer’s body camera video.
Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Wayne Dice quickly realized he might be dealing with an opioid overdose on a bus.
No NHP trooper had ever had to use Narcan before. Dice says he was grateful he had it, and it did what it was supposed to do.
"For him to come out of being on the verge of death, not breathing, you know, pinpointed eyes, cold and clammy skin, and for him to come back 7 to 10 minutes later, that's pretty remarkable," he said.
The man was airlifted to the hospital and survived. In June, NHP troopers started carrying Narcan, or naloxone, to counteract possible heroin or opioid overdoses.
"It's amazing what something like this can do to the human body, to kind of bring somebody back," Dice said.
Without the Narcan, Dice said he thinks the man would have died. The sergeant said he happened to be in the right place at the right time.
"He has a mom and dad, he's probably got a brother and sister," Dice said of the victim. "I'm just glad I was able to help him out. He might be going through a bad phase in his life, but I'm glad I was there to help him."
The NHP said its state ranks third in the nation in opioid-related deaths.
