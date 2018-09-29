Arizona Football Gameday: USC

NO TURNOVERS: The Trojans and Wildcats have struggled to force turnovers through the first four games. Arizona is last in the Pac-12 with one turnover and USC is second-worst with two. “Maybe we’re trying too hard,” USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. “I think a lot of times in my career the turnovers kind of come in bunches, so hopefully sometime soon that will start falling in our favor. But it’s definitely something that we’re not happy about.”