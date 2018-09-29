Authorities: Tucson men posed as drivers, tried to sexually assault women

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities said two Tucson men posed as ride-share drivers and tried to sexually assault women.
The Tucson Police Department said Abdifatah Muktar, 23, and Berhan Hiabu, 22, have been arrested on multiple felony charges.
Muktar is facing charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit sexual assault. Hiabu is facing charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.
The TPD said the men were arrested Thursday and Friday following two incidents.
In the first, a woman used a ride-share service. Muktar picked her up and drove her home.
Authorities said Muktar claimed the woman made a mess in his vehicle and demanded payment. The victim offered to have the car cleaned, so both headed to a car wash.
The victim said she didn’t see a mess in the vehicle and asked for a ride home. Muktar refused, but claimed he could get a different ride-share driver to do it.
Muktar allegedly called Hiabu directly to head to the car wash.
According to the TPD, Hiabu drove the victim to a secluded area and tried to sexually assault her. She escaped and called 911.
The second incident happened when a woman requested a ride from a ride-share service.
Hiabu saw the woman waiting by the side of the road, according to the TPD.
He drove up, claimed to work for the service and offered her a free ride.
The victim canceled the ride she ordered and got into Hiabu’s vehicle.
Hiabu allegedly drove the woman to a secluded area and tried to sexually assault her. She was also able to escape and call 911.
The TPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
The Tucson Police Department offered the following safety tips to consider when using ride-share services:
- When traveling alone, share your trip plans with a family member or friend
- Wait for your ride inside, if possible
- Make sure you have the right vehicle (check the color, make, model, and license plate of the vehicle)
- Ask the driver for their name and do not provide a name for them
- Sit in the back seat
- Check for a visible GPS and follow along with your phone
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
- As always, should you have any concerns regarding your safety or should you notice suspicious activity, please call 911.
