OVERTIME: Buena is back! Colts beat Marana 41-28

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Buena scored four touchdowns off four Marana turnovers Friday night to beat the Tigers 41-28 in the Conference 5A Southern Section opener for both teams.
The Colts outscored Marana 20-0 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 21-14 deficit.
Timothy Jones ran for three short yardage touchdowns for Buena (4-2, 1-0).
Senior running back Kaleb Bryant busted off first half runs of 41 and 44 yards on his way to a 100-plus yard rushing night. He also scored a touchdown.
Colts quarterback Jovoni Borbon threw a 44-yard scoring strike to Mandrell Garrick.
The Tigers (4-2, 0-1) played the balance of the game without star quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who left the game early in the first quarter with what was believed to be a concussion.
Bourguet younger brother Treyson, a freshman, came on in relief and threw three touchdown passes, two to Tariq Jordan and one to Diego Miranda, but a 25-yard pick six to Nazir Riddle near the end of the third quarter shifted the momentum in Buena’s favor.
The game was highlighted by the appearance of USC head football coach Clay Helton.
The Trojans arrived in Tucson Friday night for their Saturday matchup against UA.
Helton made a beeline to the northside to see Marana lineman Jordan Morgan.
The senior is the top 2019 recruit in Southern Arizona according to 247Sports.
Morgan committed to the Wildcats earlier this year but has since received an offer from the Trojans as well as one this past week from Arizona State.
Buena travels to Cienega in Week 8 while the Tigers head over to face Ironwood Ridge.
