LAX allows pot at airport, but law is hazy

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – It’s a policy that many travelers who go through Los Angeles International Airport may not be aware of.
And it’s tied to what the state of California did earlier this year.
Liquids are still off-limits, but airport police will let up to 28.5 grams of marijuana roll by on carry-ons at LAX.
It’s a little-known rule that’s been in effect since January, when pot became legal in California, and police at the airport started deferring to state law.
But since marijuana is still banned under federal law, what happens if the Transportation Security Administration finds it is still a gray area.
The TSA said their focus is terrorism and public safety, but if officers find marijuana they’ll notify local law enforcement and leave it to their discretion.
“There's a lot of people that use it for medical purposes,” said Scott Gancar, a traveler at the airport. “I think they have to make accommodations for people because otherwise, if they're relying on it for cancer or other problems like glaucoma, how are they supposed to travel?"
Within California it may not be an issue, but travelers who land in a state where marijuana is illegal should beware, because those rules still apply.
