Popular housing program returns to Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The popular Pathway to Purchase housing program will once again be offered in southern Arizona.
But rather than zip codes in Tucson and South Tucson only, the program has been expanded to parts of Vail, Sahuarita and Green Valley.
Under the program, those who meet eligibility requirements can receive up to $20,000 in assistance for closing costs and down payment.
Coming up with a down payment is the largest impediment to home ownership.
Since the housing crash in 2008, most lending institutions require at least 10 percent of the purchase price as a down payment.
The P2P program, as it’s called, is limited to families whose income does not exceed $92,984. The purchase price of the home cannot exceed $371,936.
The zip codes which are eligible are 85614, 85629, 85641, 85706, 85710, 85711, 85712, 85713, 85730, 85746, 85747.
According to state criteria those zip codes are high in several stress areas such as homes still underwater, a high number of foreclosures and hard-to-sell homes.
The program is being funded by the Arizona Department of Housing which has set aside a fund of $15 million to pay for it.
It’s being offered on a first come, first-served basis.
When the program was first introduced in 2016, $20 million was available and 1,400 families took advantage of the program.
An added wrinkle this year, is an outreach to Tucson teachers.
“This is a valuable teacher retention strategy,” Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “This is a teacher recruitment strategy.”
Tucson, as well as much of Arizona, is experiencing a teacher shortage.
“The number one way that we can combat the teacher shortage in TUSD, to get teachers to invest not only in the city of Tucson but in the district, they do that by purchasing homes,” Trujillo said.
TUSD and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild are sponsoring the fifth annual Homebuyer Expo. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Catalina High School.
There will be lenders and housing professionals to lead prospective buyers through the program and determine eligibility.
For Tucson, it’s about putting people into existing homes which has been difficult to do in the past.
Tucson lags behind the nation in home ownership. The concern about gentrifying neighborhoods is also a concern.
“We have a lot of old stock in this community and part of the challenger is to get that old stock modernized,” Rothschild said. “This is the kind of program that can do that without changing the nature of the neighborhood.”
For 37-year-old Juan Padres, the program was able to life his family out of a rental and into home ownership two years ago.
Padres, who works in economic development in the Tucson city manager’s office, the Pathway to Purchase program fronted him $19,900 for down payment and closing costs.
“The only catch is you have to live in the house five years,” he said. “After five years, it’s free and clear.”
That’s the advantage of the program. The up front payment, while it is considered a second mortgage on the home, does not need to be repaid after five years.
“It’s free money,” he said. “It’s free money on the table.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.