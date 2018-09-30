Aztecs choke out #4 Scottsdale

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima Community College football team (3-1) pulled off the biggest upset of the season on Saturday as it dissected No. 4 Scottsdale Community College (4-1) at Kino North Stadium.
The Aztecs stymied the Artichokes 23-9 in their home opener of the season. The Artichokes came into the game averaging 48 points per game.
Sophomore Jon Cole scored two receiving touchdowns. He caught a 26 yard pass to give Pima a 6-3 lead in the first quarter. He caught his second TD pass with 12:07 left in the third quarter on a 25-yard score to make it 13-6.
The Artichokes cut into Pima’s lead with a field goal to make it 13-9 with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Freshman Diamante Burton scored on the ensuing kickoff with a 95-yard return to give the Aztecs some breathing room at 20-9.
The Aztecs forced seven Scottsdale turnovers. Sophomore Macarius Blount (Mountain Pointe HS) had two interceptions while sophomores Leonard Lee and Christian Maddox also had INTs. The Aztecs collected three fumble recoveries.
The Aztecs will return to Kino North Stadium next Saturday when they host Glendale Community College at 7:00 p.m. The Aztecs beat the Gauchos 30-13 on Sept. 15 in Glendale.
