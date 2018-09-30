BEAR DOWN: Trojans take 17-0 lead over Wildcats into halftime

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona’s two-game winning streak was in danger Saturday night as Southern Cal took a 17-0 lead into halftime.
The Trojans' (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) defense gave the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) fits in the first half and the USC offense was rolling.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was contained on the ground and in the air. Tate was 8-for-17 for 51 yards and an interception.
It was even worse on the ground. The Wildcats had only 39 yards on nine carries and Tate accounted for 14 of those yards.
USC true freshman quarterback JT Daniels looked like a veteran. He was 11-for-16 for 156 yards with no interceptions.
The Trojans ground game was dominating and they had more than 100 yards and two scores by halftime.
We will update this story as the game goes on tonight. Please check back for updates.
