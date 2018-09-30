Cardinals Gameday: Seattle

The result was 102 yards rushing and a touchdown from Chris Carson and the kind of offensive efficiency the Seahawks were hoping to find. Carson was the first Seattle running back to top 100 yards since late in the 2016 season, but it was also the performance of the Seahawks’ revamped offensive line that allowed it to happen. D.J. Fluker played his first game after missing the first couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury. J.R. Sweezy moved to left guard for the first time in his career. And that will likely be the alignment again this week, except with starting center Justin Britt expected to return after playing only a few snaps on special teams last week due to a shoulder injury.