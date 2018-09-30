Police respond to pedestrian hit in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Tucson are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.
Officers rushed to the scene on Campbell Avenue, north of Prince Road, according to department spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
He said some drivers are being diverted around the crash scene, but there are no road closures at this time.
Smith said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash has remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.
