Alligator seen swimming through flooded Conway dog park

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - You normally see dogs chasing and catching their favorite toys at the Conway Dog Park, but on Monday, a different kind of four-legged animal was enjoying the now flooded area.
WMBF News spotted this large alligator swimming through the park which is still under about 3 feet of water from the flooded Waccamaw River along the edge of Lake Busbee in downtown Conway.
You can see from the video, this is not just a small gator.
Conway Police have called South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to notify them of the roaming reptile.
