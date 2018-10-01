Burglaries on UA campus on rise, dating violence down

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The University of Arizona Police Department released its annual safety and security report Monday, Oct. 1, which showed changes in the frequency of burglaries and dating violence on campus.
Chief Brian Seastone said safety is a priority for the nearly 60,000 people that frequent campus on a daily basis.
The UAPD hopes to show the crime trends with these reports and what’s happening on and around campus.
According to the report, burglaries increased while dating violence decreased in 2017 compared to the previous year.
When asked what could be the cause of burglary increasing this year, Chief Seastone said “burglary and theft are crimes of opportunity and there just might have been more opportunities this year."
UA Dean of Students Kendal Washington White said he didn’t have a direct answer as to why dating violence numbers could be lower, but he said he knows the nature of the crimes can make it more difficult to talk about or report.
“Whether it’s sexual assault, stalking or domestic violence, I think that’s widely known across the county that those are under reported,” White said.
There was little change in the frequency of other types of crimes on campus, according to the report.
You can view the full report below.
