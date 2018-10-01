Candidates state case for election inside packed Pima County forum

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In a gym crowded with more than 6-hundred vibrant voters, some kept just their eyes and ears open.
Beth Koontz sat in the bleachers on the St. Pius X Catholic Church grounds Sunday afternoon, Sept. 30, near Speedway Boulevard and Pantano Road, diligently taking notes and listening to what was being said.
She was one of the few to also bring along her child, hearing issues that affected him.
“She wants to know what’s happening and she wants to help change the community in a positive way,” 10-year-old Colt Koontz said, sitting next to his mother.
Beth and Colt were among the roughly 640 people who had gathered to have their voices heard and hear the voices of their candidates.
The Pima County Interfaith Council (PCIC) hosted the Accountability Session 2018.
“I’m a big believer in our Democratic process,” Beth said. “I want my kids to be active and involved and know that they need to gather information before they go to the polls.”
Information was gathered from our U.S. Congressional and Arizona House of Representative candidates.
The candidates invited to participate in Sunday’s forum included:
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2
Ann Kirkpatrick (DEM) (https://www.kirkpatrickforcongress.com/)
State Representative - District No. 10
Todd Clodfelter (REP) (http://www.tc4az.com/)
Domingo Degrazia (DEM) (https://www.degraziaforarizona.com/)
Kirsten Engel (DEM) (https://www.engelforarizona.com/)
State Representative - District No. 2
John Christopher Ackerley (REP) (http://chrisackerley.com/)
Anthony Sizer (REP) (http://electsizer.com/)
Rosanna Gabaldon (DEM) (http://www.votegabaldon.com/)
Daniel Hernandez (DEM) (http://www.danielforarizona.org/)
Members of the PCIC Executive Team said they reached out multiple times to US Congressional Candidate Lea Marquez Peterson (https://voteforlea.com/), the Republican challenger to Kirkpatrick, to participate in Sunday’s forum. The PCIC Executive Team said Marquez Peterson chose not to attend and did not give them a reason for not participating.
