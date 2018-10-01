Diamondbacks end deflating September with 4-3 loss to Padres

"From our standpoint, we expect to be a lot better," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said before the game. "I don't get too much into a number goal from a win standpoint. I think from out standpoint next year, we're going to start to compete. You've got to get over .500 to do that. We're going to come in next year and not try to put a ceiling on anything. We expect to be a lot better here moving forward and I think the guys in that room understand that and believe that as well."