The most expensive shoes in the world cost $17M

The most expensive shoes in the world cost $17M
A $17 million pair of diamond-encrusted gold heels is on display at a Dubai hotel
October 1, 2018 at 12:25 PM MST - Updated October 1 at 12:25 PM

(CNN) - Just because the shoe fits, doesn't mean you can afford it.

The Passion Diamond shoe is thought to be the most expensive in the world.

It's made of gold, leather, silk and features 236 diamonds, with two d-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each.

View this post on Instagram

Diamonds, gold. The Passion Diamond Shoes.

A post shared by JADA DUBAI (@jadadubai) on

Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers collaborated to make this one-of-a-kind stiletto.

It's on display at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

The prototype is a women's size five and a half.

But custom-made shoes will be available once they're paid for.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.