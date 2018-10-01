Phone bank to aid victims of hurricanes Florence, Rosa

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As Tropical Storm Rosa soaks southern Arizona, the recovery continues weeks after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.
While Florence was only a Category 1 storm when it made landfall, the flooding it produced was nothing short of catastrophic.
Thousands were forced from their homes and the American Red Cross stepped in to help, but the recovery process will continue for weeks, if not months.
The flooding from Rosa may not turn out to be as bad, but the Red Cross said it expects some people will need help after the storm.
That’s why Tucson News Now has teamed up with the Red Cross to help raise money to help with both recovery efforts.
From 4-6:30 p.m. today, we will host a phone bank and Red Cross volunteers will be waiting to take your calls. The number to call is 520-572-7355.
You can choose to donate to help the victims of Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Rosa or choose to donate to the Red Cross' general fund.
You can also donate online by going HERE.
