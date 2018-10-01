Rosa to bring scattered storms through Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Today was the last day of Monsoon, but that doesn’t mean the Tucson area is done with rain!
We are already starting to see the effects of Rosa and will continue to see scattered showers and storms, resulting in a First Alert Action Day for both Monday and Tuesday. A flash flood watch has also been issued for those days for the central and western portions of Pima county and all of Pinal county.
MONDAY: 60 percent chance of showers and storms. Otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: 70 percent chance of rain through the day. Highs in the mid 80s under mainly cloudy skies.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the mid 80s. 10 percent chance for rain.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the low to mid 80s with a 10 percent chance of rain.