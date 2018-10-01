Tropical Storm Rosa fills washes in Tucson area

Tropical Storm Rosa fills washes in Tucson area
A wash outside Tucson along SR 86 flows bank-to-bank on Monday morning, Oct. 1. (Craig Reck)
By Tucson News Now | October 1, 2018 at 11:59 AM MST - Updated October 1 at 1:02 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rainy weather arrived in southern Arizona on Monday morning, Oct. 1, as an advance taste of more to come from Tropical Storm Rosa.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Advisory, in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.

Rosa, which is churning off the coast of Baja California was downgraded from a hurricane Monday morning, but is still expected to bring heavy rain, especially in western Pima County.

The city of Tucson has made free sandbags available at two locations: the Tucson Rodeo Grounds and Hi Corbett Field.

After the rain began, it didn’t take long for washes to begin flowing and roads to close.

At 12 p.m. Pima County said the following roads were closed:

  • Mission Road at Milepost 1 (north of Duval Mine Road)
  • San Joaquin Road north of Ajo Way
  • Camino Verde south of Ajo Way
  • Linda Vista Blvd from Hartman Road west to Marana town limits
  • Silverbell Road and Sunset Road
  • Silverbell Road and Benjamen Road
  • Cerius Strav. and Pima Farms Road

