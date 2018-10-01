Tucson construction companies having difficulty filling positions

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A newly-released survey concluded more than a third of construction firms are having a hard time filling positions.
The Associated General Contractors of America says 80 percent of companies can’t find workers.
The group says the shortage could be the result of several factors including older workers retiring or high schoolers opting for college.
Local companies like KE&G construction say it’s a problem they are trying to overcome as the shortage could have an effect on the entire community.
"What could eventually happen is, especially for the government agencies, bids can go higher, and projects can take longer, and nobody wants that especially the tax payers. So, we’re trying to find ways to be different to make it an easier project for everybody,” explains Ramon Gaanderse.
Each year, the company joins other local firms for Construction Career Days.
The event allows students from local schools to learn about the different trades, hoping to convince them it could lead to a successful career.
This year the event is being opened up to eighth graders. Gaanderse says part of the problem is that students aren’t learning about construction early on in school.
Construction Career Days will take place on Nov. 7-8th at the rodeo grounds.
