Tucson opens sandbag distribution site at rodeo grounds

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The city of Tucson announced on Monday, Oct. 1, that it will open its sandbag distribution site at the rodeo grounds to help residents prepare for expected rain from the remnants of Hurricane Rosa.
As of Monday morning, Rosa had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but heavy rains are still expected - especially in western Pima County.
The city will open the distribution site at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Avenue, from noon to 8 p.m.
Pre-filled sandbags will be available for free with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. They will be stacked in the north parking lot of the rodeo grounds. Enter the southern gate from Sixth Avenue.
Free sandbags are also available in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, in Reid Park. Residents need to bring a shovel for this fill-your-own sandbag site.
