Wildcat report: September 28-30

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Soccer tied Colorado 1-1 Sunday afternoon in Tucson.
Arizona’s goal came from Jada Talley in the 12th minute, earning her her sixth goal of the season and her team leading 12th point. Seconds later, Colorado responded knotting the score at 1-1. After two overtime periods, neither team was able to break the tie.
The Cats (8-2-1, 1-1-1, 4 points) will continue their Pac-12 run Thursday Oct. 4th versus USC at 3 p.m. PST in Los Angeles, Calif.
UA earned four points on the weekend with the tie and a double-overtime win Thursday night over Utah, a match in which Jill Aguilera scored twice.
No. 24 Arizona Volleyball swept Oregon State (25-18, 25-13, 25-22) on Sunday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon, using its dominant offense to overpower Oregon State in three quick sets.
The sweep of the Beavers (10-6, 0-4 Pac-12), who were receiving votes in this week’s AVCA Top 25, came two days after a five-set win at No. 12 Oregon. Arizona’s 2-0 trip to the Beaver State marks its first since 2010.
Arizona’s road weekend sweep was the first of the Pac-12 season this year. It was Arizona’s first since defeating UCLA and USC in Los Angeles in the 2016 season.
Arizona (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) will now return home to face Washington (Friday) and Washington State (Sunday) in what should be a pair of ranked matchups in McKale Center.
Arizona Cross Country team competed in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational on Saturday. The ladies finished the 5K contest in seventh place with 223 points and the men took fourth with 154 points.
Leading the way for the Cats were Carlos Villarreal, Addi Zerrenner, and Jennie Baragar-Petrash who all finished in the top-10 individually.
Up next, the Cats will travel to Madison, Wis. to compete in the NCAA Pre-National on Oct. 13th.
