Arizona grad among shooting victims remembered during Las Vegas garden dedication

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - They say time heals all wounds, but how much can change in a year?
Enter the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. It’s located in the heart of downtown Vegas and is there for those seeking relief.
“It’s about earth and trees and plants and living and life and surviving into years to come,” said Las Vegas Mayor Caroline Goodman.
Filled with people throughout the day Monday, Oct. 1, the garden holds pictures and memories of the 58 lives lost -- including University of Arizona graduate Christiana Duarte.
“Everyone can come here and see how beautiful she really was,” said Candis Gumbs, Duarte’s cousin.
Gumbs was one of the many family members surrounding a tree in Duarte’s namesake.
Gumbs originally said she’d never return to Las Vegas.
“Something was telling me I just had to come back and see her,” she said.
Gumbs knows Duarte best as Chrissy, the godmother to her children.
“(She’s) just someone you’ll never forget, ever," Gumbs said.
Gumbs said Duarte held a special place in her heart for Tucson and the University of Arizona.
“She met so many incredible people and friends she would talk about all the time," Gumbs said.
She said hanging photos of Duarte smiling on campus was a form of therapy.
“She’s gone and this just gives us a piece of her to look at now," Gumbs said. “We know we can come here and see she’s here.”
Gumbs was just one of many getting hope from the Healing Garden on the anniversary of the tragedy.
The garden saw traffic all day long, from survivors, victim’s families, and community members.
The permanent wall of remembrance was put up just days before the anniversary.
Before that a wooden wall stood, but it couldn’t withstand the Las Vegas heat.
The new memorial will last and serve its purpose for years to come.
