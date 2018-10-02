News conference to shed light on domestic abuse epidemic in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A news conference, being held Tuesday evening in Pima County, will shed light on the local domestic abuse epidemic during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The event, being held at Jacome Plaza at 101 N. Stone Avenue at 6:00 Tuesday evening, Oct. 2, is a joint effort between the Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse and the Pima County Attorney's Office.
“The press conference will focus on the critical role that local law enforcement, first responders and the criminal justice system plays in responding to domestic abuse in Pima County,” according to a news release from the Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse. “It will also update the public about the Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System (APRAIS), the newly rolled-out assessment between law enforcement and Emerge to fast-track services for survivors who are at high risk for serious injury or death to domestic abuse services.”
Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, City of Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Tucson Police Department Asst. Chief Carla Johnson, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, and Emerge! CEO Ed Mercurio-Sakwa will all speak publicly at the news conference. In case of rain, the location will be adjusted to the 14th floor of the Pima County Legal Services Building at 32 N. Stone Avenue.
"Domestic abuse is an epidemic in our community," Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall said in the news release. "This October we are reminded of the thousands of victims and their children who are affected every year in Pima County. Awareness is the first step in understanding the depth of this issue and in keeping us all vigilant in our efforts to end domestic violence."
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse holds events in October to shed light on issues during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Throughout the month of October, the city of Tucson and Pima County plans to "Paint Pima Purple" by lighting government landmarks to bring awareness that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tuesday's news conference will signal the beginning of the month-long lighting of these buildings.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Police Department receive approximately 13,000 domestic violence related calls each year, according to statistics from Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse.
Law enforcement response to those calls cost a total of 3.3 million dollars and in Arizona, there have been 55 domestic violence-related deaths in 2018 as of August, 14 of which were in Pima County, the news release said.
Between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, Emerge served 5,831 participants and provided nearly 28,600 shelter nights for individuals and families seeking safety from domestic abuse. Emerge also fielded nearly 5,550 calls on the 24/7 multilingual crisis hotline: 888-428-0101.
