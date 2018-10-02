Pima County woman gets 14 years in child abuse case

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Pima County woman has been sentenced in connection with a case of severe child abuse.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Rhiannon Dee Whitney received a 14-year prison sentence on Monday, Oct. 1.
Whitney and her fiancee Michael Brown were taking care of a 2-year-old girl in their home in 2013, according to the PCAO.
Authorities said the young child had bruises all over her body and a serious infection from not getting medical treatment.
“She had suffered injuries to her face from blunt force trauma, but those injuries were untreated for so long that bacteria had set in and eaten away significant oral and facial structures,” the PCAO said in a news release. “When she reached ICU, her nervous system was so damaged that she no longer sensed pain.”
Whitney, 37, was found guilty of five counts of child abuse on July 20. Brown had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the case.
