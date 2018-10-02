Road to Rocky Point closed due to flooding

By Tucson News Now | October 2, 2018 at 4:15 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 4:16 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Highway 86 between Sells and Why is closed due to flooding, according to ADOT.

The road is used by many to get to Rocky Point, Mexico, through the Lukeville crossing.

There is no timetable for the road to reopen. Check AZ511.com for updates on the closure.

Western Arizona and Mexico received significant flooding from Tropical Storm Rosa.

The government of Puerto Peñasco has posted several flooding videos on its Facebook page.

En compañía de elementos de la Marina Alcalde Kiko Munro recorre Colonia Brisas del Golfo donde entregó agua y víveres a esta zona afectada así como anuncia la llegada en las próximas horas de 3 equipos dezasolvadores de Conagua para desagüar esta área de la ciudad.

Posted by Gobierno de Puerto Peñasco on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

