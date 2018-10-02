Road to Rocky Point closed due to flooding

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Highway 86 between Sells and Why is closed due to flooding, according to ADOT.
The road is used by many to get to Rocky Point, Mexico, through the Lukeville crossing.
There is no timetable for the road to reopen. Check AZ511.com for updates on the closure.
Western Arizona and Mexico received significant flooding from Tropical Storm Rosa.
The government of Puerto Peñasco has posted several flooding videos on its Facebook page.
