Topical anesthetic recalled for potential risk to children
The recalled cream is in a white jar with a smooth, rounded cap and a green label with “Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream” printed on the front.
October 2, 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - UberScientific has recalled its Uber Numb topical anesthetic cream and spray because the packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The recall involves Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream and Uber Numb Spray sold only online at Amazon.com and Uberscientific.com from February 2017 through April 2018.

The recalled spray is in a green bottle with a white cap and has a white label with “Uber Numb Spray” printed on the front. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

No injuries related to this packaging issue have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately place the recalled products out of reach of children and contact UberScientific for instructions on how to receive a free replacement or full refund. Consumers with the recalled cream can receive a free child-resistant replacement. Consumers with the recalled spray can receive a free replacement cream with the new child-resistant cap or a full refund.

