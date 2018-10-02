Tucson couple talks about life after Las Vegas shooting

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One year ago, a Tucson couple helped the wounded and watched as people died in front of them during the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Mark and Misty Lacy think about that night every day. They said it left them with a terrible, but invisible, scar.
The medals and ribbons in Mark’s home tell the story of his 20 years of service. PTSD is something many associate with military members.
But Mark had no problems during or after his time in the service. His nightmare began three weeks after the massacre in Las Vegas.
“The nightmares just started full force," he said. "I’d jump out of bed, run out of the door and try to jump out the window out of a second-story house thinking that he’s coming after me. It’s amazing how crazy the mind can work.
"It’s worse at night. I see the demons come out at night. I don’t know why – I have no control.”
Mark said he basically holed up in his room for a few months after the shooting.
“It felt like I was at a dead end street - and I had nowhere to go," he said. “I felt hopeless and helpless. I was like, “why am I having this feeling?”
Misty said things got even worse after Mark suffered a car accident in the spring. She said a point came when the man she loved became trapped in his own mind.
“I couldn’t get him to talk," she said. “He would not respond at all. No conversation, for months.
"I’m wondering if he’s going to pull out of it and what’s going to happen. That has been so very difficult to see someone who’s so strong that has been through so much and so many years of service.”
Slowly, he started making progress.
He’s met with doctors and understands the reality of PTSD.
There’s no easy fix.
“I’m not a quitter," he said. “I’m a fighter so I think I saw the darkest of dark and crawled my way out.”
Part of living is going back to the reason they were in Las Vegas in the first place. -- their love of country music.
Just a week ago, Misty says she hear Mark since a song on the radio.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, finally,’” she said. "Because he wouldn’t do it (after the shooting). I went ‘Oh my gosh, he’s coming back.’
“It’s small steps like that. I’m getting my husband back. I’m getting my spouse back. It’s awesome."
